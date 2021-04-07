Head-on collision kills 16 in Mexico

A head-on collision on Tuesday between a van and a bus transporting mine workers in Caborca, a town in northwest Mexico's Sonora state, left at least 16 people dead and 14 injured, the Sonora Prosecutor's Office reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the prosecutor's office, the accident occurred at 3:36 a.m. local time near the entrance to the Noche Buena Mine, on the road that connects Caborca with the town of Sonoyta, in the north of Sonora, which borders the United States.

All of the fatal victims were in the van, including three women. The men ranged between the ages of 18 and 42, the office said in a statement.

"All of them lost their lives when they were inside the vehicle," said the statement, adding that experts were inspecting the vehicle for clues as to the cause of the crash.

Rescue workers took 13 bus passengers and the driver to different hospitals in Caborca for treatment.