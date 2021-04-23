Eight missing in Shanghai factory fire
Eight people, including two firefighters, have gone missing in a fire that broke out at a factory in Shanghai Thursday afternoon, local authorities said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The fire began at 1:30 p.m. at the plant in Jinshan District that mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories. The information office of the district government said the blaze has been brought under control.
A preliminary investigation has found six people from the plant and two firefighters missing. A search and rescue operation is under way.
