US Pharma Firm HDT Bio Begins Phase III Trial Of Covid Vaccine In India

US-based bio-pharmaceutical company HDT Bio Corp on Wednesday announced the start of Phase III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The Phase III trial of the vaccine developed by HDT Bio in partnership with Gennova Biopharmaceuticals in India is expected to be an affordable one as compared to the existing vaccines in the west.

"This trial is a major milestone for Gennova and us," HDT Bio CEO Steve Reed said.

An important part of the company's mission is establishing value-sharing partnerships with drug firms in historically underserved countries, he said.

"Our goal is to empower our partners to produce and distribute innovative medicines at affordable prices," Steve Reed said.

HDT Bio's innovative vaccine uses a proprietary Lipid Inorganic Nanoparticle (LION) formulation to deliver immune-stimulating RNA fragments to targeted cells, a media release said.