7.4-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 2:04 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter was monitored at 34.59 degrees north latitude and 98.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 17 km.
