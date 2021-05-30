Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 460,000

Brazil on Saturday reported 2,012 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 461,057, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 79,670 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,471,600, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths, as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Brazil has administered more than 66.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and over 21.9 million people have received two jabs, according to the ministry.