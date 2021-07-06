PM Modi: CoWIN to be open source, for use by all nations

Emphasising that each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is precious and that governments are “concerned about making sure that each dose is tracked and wastage is minimised”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said an “end-to-end” digital approach in vaccination is essential to address these concerns and said India’s CoWIN platform would be made available to other countries soon.

Addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave via video-conferencing on Monday, Prime Minister Modi offered the vaccination tracking platform as a digital “public good” to other countries.

“Vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic. And right from the beginning, we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy. In today’s globalised world, if the post-pandemic world has to return to normalcy, such a digital approach is essential. After all, people must be able to prove that they have been vaccinated,” Modi said.