India administers over 39 cr COVID-19 vaccination doses so far

India has administered 39,10,53,156 doses of coronavirus vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the 7 pm provisional report today, more than 32.10 lakh (32,10,451) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

According to the ministry, as many as 13,82,467 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,57,660 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States and Union Territory have received their first dose, and a total of 41,92,141 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.