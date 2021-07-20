Rockets fired on Afghan presidential palace
Several rockets were fired on Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul during the Eid festival prayers attended by Afghan president and other dignitaries on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Casualties have not been reported so far. Media reports said the explosions happened near the Presidential Palace.
