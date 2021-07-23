India supports Afghan govt, people's aspiration of peaceful, democratic future: MEA

Other News 23 July 2021 09:57 (UTC+04:00)
India supports Afghan govt, people's aspiration of peaceful, democratic future: MEA

India supports the Afghan government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011.

When asked whether there has been any plan to help the Afghan military amid the Taliban offensive, Bagchi said: "India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011."

"As a contiguous neighbour, India supports the government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghanistan and Afghan society include women and minority are protected," he added.

Bagchi recalled that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech at the Afghan conference in Geneva, during which the minister reaffirmed India's India's long term commitment to the development of Afghanistan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia ready to welcome EU's mediation efforts in negotiations on Karabakh - official
Russia ready to welcome EU's mediation efforts in negotiations on Karabakh - official
Armenia again fires at Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak district - MoD
Armenia again fires at Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak district - MoD
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan cuts import of cigarettes from Georgia Business 11:24
Kazakhstan allows import of cement from third countries Business 11:14
Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Russia - minister Economy 11:02
Baku port's role - crucial in cargo shipment between Europe, Central Asia - director general Transport 10:58
Azerbaijan's economy grows in 1H2021 - minister (PHOTO) Economy 10:49
Uzbekistan, Russia to create joint repair center for helicopter engines Uzbekistan 10:48
Presidential election campaign to start in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:42
Ukraine eyes to boost co-op with Azerbaijan in oil & gas industry – ministry Oil&Gas 10:31
How many ships Turkish ports received over 1H2021? Turkey 10:31
Turkey sees increase in export of mining products to Georgia Turkey 10:22
Trial of Armenian terrorist group members continues at Baku Court on Grave Crimes Politics 10:14
Kyrgyzstan's count of COVID-19 infections surpasses 155,000-mark Kyrgyzstan 10:04
Azerbaijan reveals volume of state budget surplus for 1H2021 Finance 10:04
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh Other News 10:00
India supports Afghan govt, people's aspiration of peaceful, democratic future: MEA Other News 09:57
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Other News 09:56
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Other News 09:54
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 09:50
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 23 Uzbekistan 09:41
French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1 Europe 09:38
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender Tenders 09:38
Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness Oil&Gas 09:36
Israel to reimpose coronavirus 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits Israel 09:30
Azerbaijan reduces import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 09:27
Liabilities of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan increase Finance 09:26
Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5% ICT 08:54
Georgian banking sector accounts for significant part of total loans countrywide Finance 08:31
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:27
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Foreign ministers of Malta, Pakistan, Finland, Mongolia to visit China Other News 07:38
Samsung offering special trade-in program in U.S. for new foldable smartphones Business 06:52
State investments and incentive policy can increase tourism potential of Caspian countries - Russian analyst Transport 06:01
Israel says Pfizer vaccine effectiveness down to 39 pct amid spread of Delta variant Israel 05:48
IMF executive board approves policy reforms to better support low-income countries Finance 05:00
Argentina vaccinates over 50 pct of population against COVID-19 US 03:35
Hyundai, Kia deliver strong Q2 performance Business 01:56
Google is starting to tell you how it found Search results ICT 01:19
Turkey reports 9,586 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths Turkey 00:27
USAID to harness Uzbekistan’s export potential through Agribusiness Dev't Activity (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 22 July 23:59
New head of Kazakh Presidential Administration’s security and rule of law department named Kazakhstan 22 July 23:03
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice signs tender contract Economy 22 July 22:45
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district opens tender to repair roads Tenders 22 July 22:44
Assets of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan increase in 1H2021 Finance 22 July 22:43
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 state budget revenues from State Tax Service exceed forecast Finance 22 July 22:42
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 state budget revenues from SOFAZ Finance 22 July 22:41
Uzbekistan shares data on retail trade turnover in 1H2021 Uzbekistan 22 July 22:41
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from privatization of state property increase Finance 22 July 22:40
Branch of US company plans to open two new enterprises in Georgia Business 22 July 22:40
Turkish Ziraat Bank subsidiary in Azerbaijan sees increase in net profit Finance 22 July 22:39
Iran to import 3.1m doses of COVID19 vaccines Iran 22 July 22:35
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies back online after brief global outage ICT 22 July 22:32
Turkmen private sector plans to establish production of Geomembranes, Geotextiles Turkmenistan 22 July 21:38
Azerbaijani president views consequences of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 21:06
Kazakh PM visits Data Processing Center of Transtelecom company in Aktau Kazakhstan 22 July 20:58
Azerbaijani FM meets with members of French National Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 20:44
President Aliyev gives interview to Azerbaijani television Politics 22 July 20:36
Azerbaijan shares data on state budget expenditures accounting for current costs in 1H2021 Finance 22 July 20:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 22 Society 22 July 20:14
Azerbaijan confirms 212 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries Society 22 July 19:47
Azerbaijan announces verdict on trial of Armenian terrorist in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 19:08
Russia pays special attention to situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border – MFA Politics 22 July 17:45
Heads of media outlets visit Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 22 July 17:44
Domino's delivers upbeat results as new menu items boost sales US 22 July 17:39
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:26
Astral buying Queen of Sheba Eilat Hotel from Yitzhak Tshuva Israel 22 July 17:25
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:24
Kazakhstan increases iron ore output Business 22 July 17:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Altinja village of Gubadli district (VIDEO) Politics 22 July 17:18
ECB pledges low rates for even longer to support prices Europe 22 July 17:17
Azerbaijani president visits monument of Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:17
OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period — Lukoil Russia 22 July 17:15
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Naftalan city (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:10
President Ilham Aliyev views Naftalan City Airport (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 17:08
Kazakhstan may restrict export of some agricultural products Business 22 July 17:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Naftalan Central Sanatorium (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 16:56
Electricity generation from natural gas drops globally Oil&Gas 22 July 16:52
Azerbaijan notes decline in lending to industry and manufacturing sector Finance 22 July 16:52
4 Covid Vaccine Candidates In Human Trial Stage, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha Other News 22 July 16:48
Eid Al Adha: 20 Covid-19 frontliners from India arrive in UAE on special flights Other News 22 July 16:45
PE firms, French firm vie for $2.5 billion Hexaware deal Other News 22 July 16:41
EC president's visit to Azerbaijan essential for Azerbaijan-EU relations - Ukrainian expert Politics 22 July 16:41
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government Other News 22 July 16:40
Wipro to invest $1 bn in cloud technologies over next three years Other News 22 July 16:40
Georgia's Hualing Free Industrial Zone expanding Business 22 July 16:32
Azercell congratulates media representatives with National Press and Journalism Day Society 22 July 16:17
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 car production significantly increases Transport 22 July 16:17
Azerbaijan, South Korea broaden co-op on introducing Smart tech in agriculture Economy 22 July 16:16
Azerbaijani president arrives in Naftalan district, visits monument to national leader (PHOTO) Politics 22 July 16:13
Production of processed fish products and canned fish in Turkmenistan increases Business 22 July 16:07
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 22 July 16:03
Volume of non-performing loans down in Georgian commercial banks Finance 22 July 16:01
Israeli fintech co Gefen raises A$25m in Australian IPO Israel 22 July 15:58
LUKOIL expects oil prices to stay above $68/bbl Oil&Gas 22 July 15:58
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies Oil&Gas 22 July 15:56
Daimler aims to be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030 Europe 22 July 15:53
American Airlines beats second-quarter revenue estimates as travel recovers US 22 July 15:50
Bulk of settlements in Azerbaijan's trade turnover falls on freely convertible currency Finance 22 July 15:47
France’s import of clothes from Turkey up Turkey 22 July 15:44
3 scenarios for global refining industry - McKinsey and Co.’s view Oil&Gas 22 July 15:39
FAO supports agricultural value chain development in Azerbaijan Business 22 July 15:38
All news