India supports Afghan govt, people's aspiration of peaceful, democratic future: MEA

India supports the Afghan government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011.

When asked whether there has been any plan to help the Afghan military amid the Taliban offensive, Bagchi said: "India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011."

"As a contiguous neighbour, India supports the government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghanistan and Afghan society include women and minority are protected," he added.

Bagchi recalled that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech at the Afghan conference in Geneva, during which the minister reaffirmed India's India's long term commitment to the development of Afghanistan.