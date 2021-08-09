Gas cylinder explosion kills 9 in Pakistan's Punjab
Nine people were killed and three others injured when the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded in Gujranwala district of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Sunday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The van caught fire following the explosion, killing five people at the spot while four others succumbed to injuries in hospital, the report said.
The injured people were also shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical.
Firefighters rushed to the site to douse the fire and recovered the bodies of the dead.
Vehicles in Punjab are allowed to run on gas cylinders, but the poorly maintained old vehicles often pose a danger for the passengers.
Latest
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue operations to extinguish forest fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits military units deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst