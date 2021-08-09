Russian President Putin to Participate at the UNSC meet chaired by PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting that will be chaired by Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday. The meet will be on Maritime Security and begins at 5:30 pm IST. The meet happens at a time when India is the President of the council and will be deciding the agenda of the high table.

"V.V. Putin will participate in a video conference within the framework of the UN Security Council on the subject of ‘Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation.' The event is held at the initiative of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India which chairs the UN Security Council in August of this year," Kremlin press service said in a statement.