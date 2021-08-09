Russian President Putin to Participate at the UNSC meet chaired by PM Modi

Other News 9 August 2021 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
Russian President Putin to Participate at the UNSC meet chaired by PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting that will be chaired by Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday. The meet will be on Maritime Security and begins at 5:30 pm IST. The meet happens at a time when India is the President of the council and will be deciding the agenda of the high table.

"V.V. Putin will participate in a video conference within the framework of the UN Security Council on the subject of ‘Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation.' The event is held at the initiative of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India which chairs the UN Security Council in August of this year," Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azercell expands its network in liberated territories!
Azercell expands its network in liberated territories!
Azerbaijan starts issuing 'Certificate of Contraindications' to COVID vaccines
Azerbaijan starts issuing 'Certificate of Contraindications' to COVID vaccines
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.8
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.8
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan entering new markets via S.Caucasus fits China's goals - analyst Transport 15:59
Azerbaijan sees slight decline in 1H2021 production value of industrial goods, services Economy 15:51
Average annual inflation forecast in Azerbaijan adjusted upward - Unicapital Finance 15:50
In A First, ITBP Inducts Two Women Officers In Combat Other News 15:49
Russian President Putin to Participate at the UNSC meet chaired by PM Modi Other News 15:48
Covid-19: In India, now get vaccination certificates on WhatsApp Other News 15:48
Iran implementing new plans to boost development of cotton industry Business 15:48
Better immune response from mixing Covaxin, Covishield, says ICMR study Other News 15:44
Azerbaijan amends charter of Agency for Development of SMEs Economy 15:43
Data on car shipments between Turkish Tuzla port and Italian Trieste port published Turkey 15:42
Turkish FM names amount of damage from forest fires Turkey 15:41
Nar reaches new heights for wide connectivity with more than 50 new base stations Other News 15:40
Iraqi FM to visit Tehran soon, Iranian MFA says Politics 14:59
Georgia's economy recovering at impressive pace - PM Business 14:57
National Iranian Oil Company launches new monitoring center Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijan reveals compulsory non-life insurance's share in total fees by early July 2021 Finance 14:49
Several memorandums signed in Iran’s oil sector Oil&Gas 14:41
Number of REPO transactions at Baku Stock Exchange for 7M2021 disclosed Finance 14:40
Turkmenistan plans to increase electricity generation Oil&Gas 14:39
Kazakhstan reports increases in housing sale and purchase Business 14:38
Relations between Israel, Azerbaijan continue to develop dynamically - Knesset MP Politics 14:37
Interest in Zangezur Corridor growing, Asian countries realizing new opportunities Economy 14:36
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 14:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 volume of currency exchange operations Finance 14:31
How many ships Turkish Aliaga port received in 7M2021? Turkey 14:19
Turkish ministry shares 7M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports from Germany Turkey 14:18
France's import of Turkish steel for 7M2021 grows in value Turkey 14:15
Iran intends to develop trade with Vietnam Business 14:15
Number of ships docking at Turkish ports in July 2021 revealed Turkey 14:14
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports from Moldova Turkey 14:13
Turkey discloses number of cars transshipped via local ports since early 2021 Turkey 14:13
Azerbaijani media representatives participating in military journalism trainings in Ankara Azerbaijan 14:12
Turkey sees decline in export of leather goods to Georgia Turkey 14:09
Mine clearance continues on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Azerbaijan 14:09
Azerbaijan lowers import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 14:08
Iran not abandoning nuclear talks – MFA Nuclear Program 14:07
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly renovated 500/330/220 kV Absheron substation (PHOTO) Politics 14:07
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 9 Society 14:04
Russia approves concept for development of hydrogen energy Oil&Gas 13:56
Kyrgyzstan - most active Central Asian country on Turkmenistan's exchange trading Business 13:39
Ener-t International talks benefits of using solar power in Georgia's energy sector Oil&Gas 13:38
Russian business sector looks to enhance economic co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 13:37
Iran sees increase in imports Business 13:35
Value of Iran’s exports increases Business 13:25
Turkey unveils 7M2021 volumes of cargo movement via domestic ports Turkey 13:24
Azerbaijani FEZ to soon become largest logistics hub in Caspian Sea - Russian ministry Economy 13:23
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (August 2 through August 6) Finance 13:22
Lending to trade, services sectors growing in Azerbaijan Finance 13:19
Cargo turnover of Turkish Trabzon Airport increases Turkey 13:17
Iran's bitumen export faces bank transaction issues Business 13:15
Iran supports export of technical services Business 13:01
Iran`s Barakat Foundation continues to launch projects for unemployed Business 13:00
Tehran Stock Exchange moves upward Business 12:31
Iran bitumen export increases, despite loss of market in Qatar Business 12:29
Iran`s Red Crescent receives new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Business 12:29
Vaccination - unavoidable necessity, priority for gov't - Iranian president Raisi Politics 12:20
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 12:04
Tender on road repairs opens in Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar Tenders 12:03
BHG proposes mechanisms for financing export of textile products to Uzbekistan Business 11:43
Georgia shares data on coronavirus cases for August 9 Georgia 11:42
Georgia lowers cement imports from Turkey Turkey 11:41
Iran cuts import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 11:39
Value of Iran’s exports through customs of South Khorasan Province growing Business 11:37
Kazakhstan's electricity generation via renewables jumps y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:29
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put state bonds up for new auction Finance 11:15
Nepal seeks India’s help to conduct flight test at Bhairahawa Other News 11:01
Azercell expands its network in liberated territories! Society 10:58
30 ambulances gifted by Modi enroute to Bangladesh from India Other News 10:51
Foreign terror networks assisting Taliban in "barbaric acts" in Afghanistan: Envoy at UNSC Other News 10:45
Turkmenistan sells its products to various countries on local exchange Business 10:42
Iran unveils volume of cargo transported by trucks Transport 10:42
Azerbaijan starts issuing 'Certificate of Contraindications' to COVID vaccines Azerbaijan 10:41
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary starts transporting containers from China to Turkey Transport 10:34
Central Bank of Iran shares data on balance of bank loans Finance 10:34
Armenian armed forces subject to fire Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction Politics 10:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 10:33
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 5,777 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 10:32
2022 IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics Open for Nominations Other News 10:30
Turkey sees increase in cargo turnover of Gaziantep Airport Turkey 10:23
Iranian currency rates for August 9 Finance 10:23
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair lifting equipment Tenders 10:08
Kazakhstan sees increase in production of tea, coffee Kazakhstan 10:01
Turkey issues 1H2021 data on cargo traffic via local ports from UK Turkey 09:53
European Court of Human Rights must respect its decision and force Armenia to comply with it - Victim Politics 09:51
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:46
Iran's GTC declares amount of wheat purchased from farmers in Tehran Province Business 09:45
Volume of wheat, rapeseed purchased in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province announced Business 09:43
Azerbaijan's AzerGold opens tender to attract maintenance services Tenders 09:34
Iran's Tabriz Oil Refining Company taking steps to become one of largest companies Oil&Gas 09:27
Opening of Zangezur corridor to stimulate development of route between Uzbekistan and countries of Caspian and Black Seas Transport 09:27
Iran’s Abadan Petrochemical Company shares data on its exports Oil&Gas 09:25
Turkey unveils 7M2021 data on leather goods export to Azerbaijan Turkey 09:11
Kazakhstan doubles cement imports from Turkey Turkey 09:07
Iran’s GTC continues wheat purchasing from farmers in East Azerbaijan Province Business 08:44
$1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill inches ahead with Senate votes US 08:31
Geostat reveals Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia Business 08:00
Number of registered companies with Azerbaijani capital grows in Turkey (Exclusive) Turkey 08:00
Brazil reports 399 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 07:11
China's CPI up 1 pct in July Other News 06:30
Gas cylinder explosion kills 9 in Pakistan's Punjab Other News 05:55
All news