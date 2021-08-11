Lionel Messi signs contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Argentinean footballer and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the team’s press service said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The contract with the 34-year-old player spans for two seasons, with the possibility of extension for another one. He will wear a jersey with number 30.

Messi played for Spain’s Barcelona since 2004. However, the club announced on August 5 that it would not sign a new contract with its star player due to financial rules of the Spanish championship.