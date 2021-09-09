Taliban planning to hold general elections in Afghanistan

The Taliban are planning to organize general elections in Afghanistan which will allow various local groups and communities to cast their votes, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"General elections are planned to be held which will include a broad array of the Afghan society. <…> We are seeking to involve the broadest spheres of the population, talented people who are not Taliban members," the TV channel quoted a spokesman for the Information and Culture Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (as the Taliban refers to Afghanistan).