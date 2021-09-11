Haitian prosecutors seek to interview PM over presidential killing

Haiti's chief public prosecutor invited Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Friday to meet with him next week to explain why he spoke with one of the main suspects in the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise on the night of the crime, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A letter sent by prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude to Henry said only a president could authorize official summons to someone of his rank, but the country was without one. Instead, he was being "invited" to attend and cooperate.

The hearing at the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince would take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, it said.

"The head of the criminal prosecution would be grateful if you could present yourself ... to cooperate with Haitian justice if you so wish, taking into account the restrictions given your status as a senior state official," the letter said.

Henry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.