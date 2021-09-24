Norway, Indian university join hands to conduct research on science, technology

Norway foresees huge opportunities for scientific research in environment protection with Indian educational institutions, said the Norwegian delegation who visited Amity University in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The delegation discussed ways to explore opportunities in the higher education sector.

The two sides identified a number of research areas for potential collaboration, including climate change and environment, circular economy and renewable energy.

The meeting was part of India-Norwegian efforts to promote bilateral cooperation.

"India and Norway can work jointly in scientific research to achieve sustainable development goals objectives," said Arne Jan Flolo, Norway's Consul General in Mumbai.

According to Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen VK Sharma, Amity University in Mumbai, "Bringing together scientists and establishing academia-industry linkages important step to strengthen educational collaboration."