China donates emergency supplies to Afghanistan

A batch of emergency supplies donated by China arrived at Afghanistan's Kabul International Airport on Wednesday night and was handed over to the Afghan side, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and acting minister of refugee affairs of the Afghan caretaker government Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

Wang said at the ceremony that amid many difficulties, China managed to arrange the emergency humanitarian aid materials for Afghanistan in a short time, which included blankets, down jackets and other winter supplies urgently needed by the Afghan people.

The ambassador said China will continue to prepare for other aid materials including food aid, which are expected to arrive before long.

Haqqani thanked China for providing the emergency supplies as many Afghan people are experiencing a difficult time.

Since the start of this year, over 634,000 Afghan people have been displaced by conflicts in the country. About 5.5 million Afghan people have been displaced since 2012, according to official figures.