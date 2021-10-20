UN Security Council to talk North Korea's missile test
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency closed-door meeting on North Korea on Wednesday, diplomats told AFP after state media said Pyongyang had successfully tested a "new type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile, Trend reports citing The Business Times.
The session, which will be held in the afternoon, was requested by Britain and the United States, the same sources said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes Twitter post in connection with anniversary of liberation from occupation of Zangilan (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
AccessBank eyes increasing loan portfolio mainly in segment of micro, agricultural entrepreneurs - Acting Chairman of Board (Interview)