Portuguese president announces to dissolve parliament
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Thursday announced decisions to dissolve the parliament and hold new general elections on Jan. 30, 2022, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The president made the statement in his national televised speech, in a bid to solve the political crisis after the 2022 State Budget of the current Socialist Party (PS)'s government was rejected by the parliament late last month.
Rebelo de Sousa has threatened before the parliamentary debate that he would dissolve the parliament and call for early elections if the budget is rejected.
The Constitution of Portugal provides that early elections should take place within 60 days of dissolving of the parliament.
