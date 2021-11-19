Honda expects 3 plants to return to normal in Dec.

Honda Motor says it expects three of its plants in Japan to return to normal operations in early December following production cutbacks partly resulting from a global shortage of semiconductors, Trend reports citing NHK.

Honda says the factories are located in the city of Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, the town of Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, and the city of Sayama, also in Saitama.

The company has been reducing output at the plants since early this year because of disruptions to parts supplies.

Toyota Motor also announced last week that all its plants in Japan would be operating normally in December for the first time in seven months.

Other carmakers expect their production cuts to continue for a while longer.