Honda expects 3 plants to return to normal in Dec.
Honda Motor says it expects three of its plants in Japan to return to normal operations in early December following production cutbacks partly resulting from a global shortage of semiconductors, Trend reports citing NHK.
Honda says the factories are located in the city of Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, the town of Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, and the city of Sayama, also in Saitama.
The company has been reducing output at the plants since early this year because of disruptions to parts supplies.
Toyota Motor also announced last week that all its plants in Japan would be operating normally in December for the first time in seven months.
Other carmakers expect their production cuts to continue for a while longer.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Baku reveals men’s and women’s individual trampoline teams reaching final within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO)
Acting Director General Maciej Popowski visits Baku to unlock potential of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan
Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region
Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss participation of EU financial institutions in restoration of liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always gives special support to Turkish athletes - 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships participant