5.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Sunday struck Japan's eastern Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at around 12:31 p.m. local time (0331 GMT), with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.9 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.
The quake logged four in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
