Punjab sees 264% rise in patients on oxygen support in 24 hours

Apart from a steep rise in Covid cases in Punjab, a cause of worry is the increased number of patients on oxygen in the past 24 hours. According to the state’s medical bulletin released on Saturday, 226 patients were put on oxygen support from just 62 on Friday. This was a jump of 264% in just 24 hours, Trend reports citing The Indian Express.

Only 23 patients were on oxygen support on January 1. The state reported 3,643 Covid cases against 2,901 on Friday. The number of Covid cases reported on January 1 was just 332.

Meanwhile, the number of patients on level 3 support increased from 20 on Friday to 55 on Saturday, an increase of 175%. In the same period, patients on ventilator went from 6 to 11. On January 1, no patients were on ventilator support and only eight patients were on level 3 support.

The positivity rate of the state reached 14.64% on Saturday against 11.75% on Friday. On January 1, positivity rate was 2.02%. The maximum number of cases were reported from Patiala (840), follwoed by Mohali (563), Ludhiana (561), Amritsar (346).