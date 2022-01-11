UNESCO agrees to publish Hindi descriptions of India's world heritage sites on WHC website

The UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre (WHC) has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the WHC website.

The information was shared by the Permanent Delegation of India to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris on Monday.

“The Permanent Delegation of India is very pleased to announce that on the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Director of the World Heritage Centre has informed us that UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage sites on the WHC websites. We welcome this historic decision,” it said in a statement.