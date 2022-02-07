Indian Institutes of Technology look to open Middle East campuses

A 16-member committee comprising directors of seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and vice-chancellors of four central universities has been set up by the Indian government to prepare a roadmap for allowing overseas campuses of these varsities, including in the Gulf and the Middle East.

Headed by Dr K Radhakrishnan, chairman, IIT Council Standing Committee, it will submit a framework for opening campuses abroad by March 17, according to media reports.

IIT Delhi has been keen on opening centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. It had proposed setting up overseas campuses where it would offer four-year undergraduate courses and take up to 240 students based on SAT tests. The 100-acre campuses are to come up near major cities.

According to education ministry officials, the committee has discussed whether IITs should collectively start a campus abroad, or should each institute be allowed to do so and compete internationally.