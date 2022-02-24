EAM S Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, amid escalating tension between Russia and Western powers over the Ukraine crisis.

The external affairs minister said he conveyed to Macron Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and that the discussions reflected the "full spirit" of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said both sides will cooperate closely in the Indo-Pacific.

"Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. We will cooperate closely in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister arrived in Paris on Sunday on a three-day trip after paying a two-day visit to Germany.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also chaired a meeting in Paris of Indian ambassadors in Europe.

"Chaired a meeting of our EU Ambassadors in Paris today. Comprehensive discussion on issues currently faced by Indian foreign policy. Appreciated the strong commitment of all our Embassies to assist Indians and our diaspora during the Covid period," he tweeted.