Quad has gained significant place at world stage in short span of time: PM Narendra Modi

The four Indo-Pacific leaders of the "Quad" grouping vowed on Tuesday to stand together for a free and open region at the start of talks, vowing also to work on fighting climate change.

US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also hold bilateral meetings, with Modi set to meet Kishida for talks and a working dinner after the larger talks have finished.

“Despite the adverse situation of COVID19, we've increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation & other areas. It has ensured peace, prosperity&stability in Indo-Pacific," said PM Narendra Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit.

“Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi said,"At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us. and today, Quad's scope has become comprehensive and its identity became significant"