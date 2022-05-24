Embassy of India announces events to mark 8th International Day of Yoga (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY 2022) will be celebrated in Azerbaijan on 21 June 2022, Trend reports.

According to Ambassador of India B. Vanlalvawna, the Embassy in partnership with various yoga schools and important state institutions will be organising a series of yoga events in Baku and selected regional cities in the run up to IDY 2022.

Yoga events will be organised in iconic locations in and around Baku, including in Gobustan, Ateshgah, Yanar Dag, Icherisheher and on the lawns of the Heydar Aliyev Centre. In collaboration with regional youth centres, yoga events will also be held in Sumgait, Lankaran and Guba.

Yoga teachers Mr Kanan Mammadov (Art of Living), Mr Elchin Guliyev (Classical Yoga School), Ms Sabina Shahi (Yoga Shahi Studio), Ms Rugiya Ashrafli (Ruchira Yoga Space), Ms Lala Khanjanova and Ms Preeti Ullas will be conducting the yoga sessions.

The first two sessions will be held at the Embassy, at 6A Olympia Street, Narimanov District on 26 and 30 May.

For more details about the program please visit the Embassy’s pages on Facebook (facebook.com/indiainazerbaijan) and Twitter (twitter.com/indembassybaku).