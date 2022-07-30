Barcelona sells its first Johan Cruyff NFT for $693, 000 in New York

FC Barcelona sold its first non fungible token (NFT) Friday at Sotheby's New York auction house for $693,000 on the eve of its friendly match against the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, which marks the end of the club's U.S. tour, Trend reports citing Marca.

The NFT is titled 'In a Way Immortal' and is inspired by Johan Cruyff's iconic goal against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in 1973, when the Dutchman hovered in the air and beat goalkeeper Miguel Reina with an acrobatic move that made history.

The buyer originally bid $550,000 and along with his purchase, he will receive special treatment from Barcelona, with VIP experiences and recognition as a Barça Digital Ambassador.

During the opening of the live auction, the Sotheby's representative in charge of giving the hammering noted that this is the first in a series ten NFTs that "celebrate iconic moments" in the club's history, the club explained in a statement.

Details of a historic auction for Barcelona

The sale opened online on July 21. Subsequently, the price increased rapidly, when the bidding started at $150,000 dollars, but lasted less than five minutes until the final bid came in.

Before the final bidding began, the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, thanked the Cruyff family for participating in this tribute to the greatest figure of Dutch soccer and expressed his desire that through this work, Cruyff's career will be "remembered forever".

This Thursday, Laporta also met with Jordi Cruyff and team players such as Sergio Busquets and Pedri in Times Square where a huge image of Johan Cruyff was displayed on a screen to announce the auction.

In addition, the square has been illuminated these days with the colors of Barcelona and the announcement of Cruyff's NFT will be broadcast 334 times per day throughout this Saturday.