Cambodia arrests 9,151 drug suspects, seizing 3.27 tons of narcotics in first 7 months of 2022

Cambodia has seen a significant rise in both drug arrests and seizures during the first seven months of 2022, said an Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP)'s report, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The authorities apprehended 9,151 drug related suspects during the January-July period this year, up 16 percent from 7,876 over the same period last year, the report said, adding that about 3.27 tons of illicit drugs had been seized, up almost 240 percent from 963 kg.

The seized drugs this year included heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, cathinone and ketamine, among others.

According to the report, about 201 tons of drug ingredients, 17 pistols, 31 rifles, 74 cars, 821 motorbikes, 3,099 telephones, 228 scales, and some money had also been confiscated from the suspects during the same period of this year.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has called for concerted efforts to combat illegal drugs, saying that fighting against illicit drugs was a priority.

"I'd like to appeal to all people, especially parents and legal guardians, to continue your support and participation in the battle against the illicit drugs and to educate your children to stay away from drugs and other negative activities in the society for their own future," he said in a message to mark the International Day against Drug on June 26.

The Southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.