19 killed, 1,256 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours

At least 19 people have been killed and 1,256 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related accidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Thursday evening, at least nine children and seven women were among those who lost their lives in different rain-related accidents across the country.

The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 12 killed and nine others injured, followed by the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces, which reported four and three deaths, respectively, the NDMA said.

Moreover, 66,190 houses have been destroyed, the report added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to around 1,186, along with 4,896 injured, according to the statistics released by the NDMA after revising the previously published figures.

The NDMA said that 121,630 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 472,313 people are currently living in the camps.

Additionally, 1,172,549 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 733,488 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.