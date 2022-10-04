OPEC+ technical committee meeting canceled

The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee scheduled on October 4 has been canceled, a source in one of delegations said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Yes, it was canceled," the source said, without detailing the reason for cancellation.

OPEC said earlier the participating countries would hold the first offline meeting in OPEC headquarters in Vienna on October 5 for the first time since March 2020. The OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be preceded by the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

OPEC+ countries decided to reduce oil production in October by 100,000 barrels daily at their last meeting on September 5.