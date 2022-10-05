Jordan signs 100-mln-USD loan with OPEC Fund to enhance food security

Jordan on Tuesday secured a 100-million U.S. dollar loan from OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) to finance the country's emergency food security project, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The loan aims at securing strategic reserves of wheat and barley and enhancing the food security system in Jordan, said Jordanian Planning and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Shraideh, who signed the agreement with OFID Director General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

It also seeks to help Jordan avoid any risk that might arise as a result of fluctuations in the supply chains and prices resulting from current global challenges, the minister said in a statement.

Shraideh also expressed the government's aspiration to continue its cooperation with OFID in the next stage to help Jordan implement its economic modernization vision.

Alkhalifa, for his part, voiced OFID's aspiration to enhance future cooperation with Jordan in all fields, confirming that the loan would contribute to enhancing food security in Jordan.