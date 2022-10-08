North Korea says its missile tests were ‘self-defense’ amid US provocations

North Korea said on Saturday that its latest missile launches were carried out in self-defense against direct military threats from the United States, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The missile test launch by the DPRK is a regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country's security and the regional peace from the US direct military threats that have lasted for more than half a century," the South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted North Korea's National Aviation Administration (NAA) as saying in a statement.

In turn, Reuters quoted KCNA as saying that, according to the North Korean authorities, the missile tests created no security threats for nearby countries and regions.