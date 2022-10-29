Food price reduction saves some 100 mln people from extreme poverty — UN

The Ukrainian grain export deal led to a reduction of food prices that prevented about 100 mln people from falling into extreme poverty, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The resumption of exports has significantly contributed to lower prices of wheat and other commodities. The FAO Food Index has declined for seven months in a row. According to our estimates based on the World Bank model, the reduction of prices for staple foods has indirectly prevented some 100 million people from falling into extreme poverty," he pointed out.