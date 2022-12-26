Traffic accidents kill more than 1,000 in Tunisia this year

A total of 1,014 people died in 5,353 road traffic accidents in Tunisia from the beginning of this year to Dec. 23, the National Road Safety Observatory (ONSR) said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

More than 7,700 people were injured in the accidents, the number of which increased by 7.43 percent year over year, it added.

According to the ONSR, the lack of vigilance led to 2,180 accidents, killing 259 people and injuring another 2,590.

Speeding caused 747 accidents, in which 265 people died and 1,319 injured, according to the ONSR.

It said that 890 road accidents took place in the capital Tunis.