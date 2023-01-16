6.2 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia, no casualty reported

An earthquake measuring 6.2-magnitude hit Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Monday morning, but did not leave damages or casualties, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agency reported the quake happened at 05:30 a.m. local time Monday with its epicenter located 47 km southeast of the district of Aceh Singkil and a depth of 23 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.

The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of North Sumatra. The tremors were felt weakly by the residents in the two provinces and did not damage houses or buildings, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the national disaster management and mitigation agency.