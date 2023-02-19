11 of Cuba's 15 provinces suffer power outage

A power failure left 11 of Cuba's 15 provinces without power on Saturday, a national electricity generator said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The power outage affected areas from the province of Matanzas, about 100 km east of Havana, to Guantanamo in Cuba's far east.

"An operating error occurred in the 220 kV Matanzas substation," Electricity Union of Cuba technical director Lazaro Guerra told local media, adding that the power supply is being restored gradually.

On Monday, a fire on a sugar cane plantation that damaged transmission lines left half of the country without electricity.

Most of Cuba's thermoelectric power plants have been operating for more than 40 years.