BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Foreign Ministry of France forbids the country's Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte from releasing a book describing President Emmanuel Macron's fiasco in Africa, sparking a new scandal, Trend reports.

As French media said, Itte has been in Paris since late December because, as a result of Macron's policies, Niger severed all ties with his country, and the embassy itself was closed.

The diplomat wrote a book about events in Niger, but the Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry Ann-Marie Descôtes sent a threatening letter to the ambassador.

Thus, Macron, in a country that calls itself the "cradle of democracy", is openly attempting, at the state level, to suppress any statements about his fiasco in Africa.

Certainly, in the future someone will also write about France's fiasco in the South Caucasus.

In late July 2023, a group of military personnel from the presidential guard in Niger staged a mutiny and declared the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from power. To govern the country, the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland was formed, led by the commander of the guard Abdurahman Tchiani.

One of the decisions of the new authorities was the denunciation of agreements with France regarding the deployment of a military contingent in Niger to combat extremist groups. France began withdrawing its troops from the African country on October 10. At that time, there were about 1,400 French military personnel in Niger.

On December 4, Niger annulled its military cooperation with the European Union, withdrawing its permission for the deployment of the mission in Niamey.