Russian Foreign Ministry sees realistic hope for Korean denuclearization

8 June 2018 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

There is realistic hope to solve the Korean crisis, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at the IAEA Board of Governors session, TASS reports.

"We have realistic hope that denuclearization is within reach on the Korean Peninsula," the diplomat said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry site on Thursday. "We suppose that the current session should send a signal of support to the intra-Korean dialogue and the coming summit of US President Donald Trump and Chairman of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un, due on June 12."

"We are convinced that as long as the sides refrain from demands, which are a priori mutually unacceptable, and determine readiness for mutually respectful dialogue, prospects will emerge in the issue of Korean Peninsula denuclearization," Ulyanov said.

The Russian envoy pointed out that "common dynamics around the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula proves topicality of the way drawn in the Russian-Chinese road map as of July 4, 2017, which was published as the IAEA’s Information Circular INFCIRC/922."

According to Ulyanov, "in light of the current situation around Iran, effective tools have to be worked out from the start, which will be capable of ensuring strict compliance from all the sides with the future agreements on settling the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.".

