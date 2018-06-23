Russian and Japanese lawmakers sign memorandum of understanding

23 June 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Russian and Japanese lawmakers signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries, TASS reports.

"This is the first memorandum in the history of our common work," Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said. Kosachev signed the memorandum representing the Russian side. He said he hopes that the these discussions in Yakutsk "in the future will lead to practical interaction, including at the interregional level."

According to Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, Japanese-Russian relations are currently developing steadily in a wide range of areas, including economy and culture. He added that more than 130 projects have been developed, half of them are already being implemented. One of the important areas of bilateral cooperation is the Far East, the Minister noted.

