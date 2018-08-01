Russian, Qatari foreign ministers vow to boost bilateral cooperation

1 August 2018 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani exchanged congratulatory telegrams on Wednesday on occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and confirmed intention to boost bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said, TASS reprots.

"The foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the progressive development of Russian-Qatari political dialogue, growing trade and economic cooperation and humanitarian contacts. Moscow and Doha confirmed mutual aspiration to further enhance multifaceted bilateral cooperation, which meets the long-term interests of Russia and Qatar," the ministry said.

On July 24, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Office issued a statement after her talks with Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani noting that the sides had agreed to cooperate with Russia from the position of force and unity. However, Doha’s official statement after the meeting did not mention this.

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this was part of the UK’s anti-Russian campaign while Qatar’s diplomats rejected solidarity with it.

