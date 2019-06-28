Putin’s meeting with UK PM seen as positive factor after long break in top-level contacts

28 June 2019 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Osaka is seen as a positive factor after a long break in top-level contacts between the two countries, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"May is currently British Prime minister and she is on the sidelines of the same summit as President Putin. There have been a very long pause in top-level contacts in the Russian-British relations. So, the very fact that this meeting took place is very positive," he said.

"May put the question about the Skripals very straight when they spoke with Putin tete-a-tete. Putin gave necessary explanations. And, vise versa, we like very much the British premier’s friendly and constructive attitude. She clearly gave to understand about the readiness to search for mechanisms to boost trade-and-economic cooperation between the two countries," Peskov noted.

Putin met with British outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka on Friday. Among the topics they discussed tete-a-tete was the Skripal poisoning incident. Later, they were joined by members of the delegations to discuss a wide range of matters.

