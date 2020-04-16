Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise
Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, up from 3,388 the day earlier, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The overall number of cases reached 27,938.
Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.
