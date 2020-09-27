Zakharova: Russian FM intensively conducting talks on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is intensively conducting the talks in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to induce all parties to cease fire and begin the negotiations, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on Sept. 27, Trend reports.
"In connection with the aggravation of the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Lavrov is intensively conducting the talks to induce the parties to cease fire and begin the negotiations to stabilize the situation," the diplomat said.
