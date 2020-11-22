Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 24,581 in the past day

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 24,581 in the past day to a total of 2,089,329, the crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the past three days, the number of new cases of infection exceeded 24,000. According to the crisis center, the average growth rate over the past four days did not surpass 1.2%.

Currently, 457,707 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 401 in the past day, reaching 36,179.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.73%, according to its data.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 18,008 in the past day to a total of 1,595,443.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries remained at 76.4% of the total number of those infected.

In the past 24 hours, 5,245 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,335 in St. Petersburg, 695 in the Saratov Region, 571 in the Moscow Region and 387 in the Sverdlovsk Region.