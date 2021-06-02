Oil exports from Russia down 13% to 91.2 mln tonnes in January-May

Oil exports from Russia in January - May 2021 fell by 13% compared to the same period last year to 91.2 mln tonnes, according to statistics released by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK) on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia participates in the OPEC+ agreement on oil production cuts, and as a result, supplies abroad were also reduced.

At the same time, oil exports increased by 6% in May — to 19.58 mln tonnes.

Oil exports to non-CIS countries in 5 months decreased by 15.7% to 85.36 mln tonnes, and in May increased by 7.6% to 18.65 mln tonnes. Exports of Russian oil to CIS countries since the beginning of the year increased by 60.7% to 5.85 mln tonnes. In May, this figure was 0.93 mln tonnes (-17.5%).

Oil transit in January-May decreased by 3.2% to 7.5 mln tonnes. In May, the figure fell by 21.8% and reached 1.44 mln tonnes.

Meanwhile, 116.31 mln tonnes of oil were supplied to the domestic market in January-May 2021, which is 2.1% less than a year earlier. In May, 23.35 mln tonnes of oil were supplied to the domestic market (an increase of 6.7%).