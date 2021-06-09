Russia documents 10,407 daily COVID-19 cases, highest figure since March 7

Russia has documented 10,407 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since March 7, 2021, bringing the total case count to 5,156,250, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.2%.

In the past 24 hours, 852 COVID-19 cases were documented in St. Petersburg, 781 in the Moscow Region, 167 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 154 in the Rostov Region, 145 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 269,456 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 4,124 over the past day, this is the maximum figure since January 16. In total, 1,209,214 cases have been identified.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.34%. A day earlier, 3,817 cases have been identified.

Over the day, 58 deaths were registered in Moscow due to complications associated with coronavirus. The total number of deaths was 20,648.

At the same time, 2,311 patients were discharged in Moscow after recovery. In total, 1,082,243 patients have recovered. Currently, 106,323 people are undergoing treatment.

Russia recorded 399 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 379 in the past day. The total death toll has reached 124,895.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.42% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 48 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 19 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 11 in the Rostov region. The Leningrad, Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions confirmed 12 coronavirus deaths each.

Russia has documented 9,814 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,761,899.

The share of recovered patients reaches 92.4% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,631 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 849 in the Moscow Region, 290 in the Rostov Region, 211 in Yakutia, 154 in Buryatia.