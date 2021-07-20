Russia extends suspension of flights with Tanzania
Russia extends the suspension of flights with Tanzania up to and including August 17 due to the epidemiological situation, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Restrictions have been extended until 23:59 on August 17, 2021 to ensure the protection of public health," the report said.
Tanzania was among the first countries that Russia restarted flights with in August 2020. However, flights were suspended once again on April 15 amid the worsening epidemiological situation in the country.
