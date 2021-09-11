Household gas explosion in Russia’s Yelets kills two
A household gas explosion in a two-story residential building in the Russian town of Yelets, Lipetsk region, killed two people, a source in the emergency services told on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The body of a child has been recovered from the rubble. The incident killed two people," the source said. According to earlier reports, the blast left six people injured, five of them were taken to the hospital.
"According to preliminary reports, a gas leak caused an explosion that destroyed half of the building," the source added.
