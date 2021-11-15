Russia detects 38,420 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia has registered 38,420 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,109,094 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.
In the past 24-hour period, 2,968 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,666 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,789 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, and 779 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.
All in all, at present, 1,039,940 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
