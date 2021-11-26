Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council

Russia 26 November 2021 23:26 (UTC+04:00)
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing TASS.

Will be updated
Iran updates COVID-19 protocols for international travelers
Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting country
Azerbaijan's tourism agency prepares project for tourism dev’t in Karabakh
